Floyd County case leads to state Supreme Court decision on OWI law

A Floyd County traffic case has resulted in an Iowa Supreme Court decision affirming that operating a vehicle with any amount of an illegal substance in the driver’s body can result in an OWI conviction.

It also prompted a harshly worded dissent by one of the state court justices that someone who passively inhales marijuana smoke at a rock concert, smokes pot in a state where it is legal or even eats a poppy seed roll could be convicted in Iowa of operating while intoxicated hours, days or weeks later.

Supreme Court Floyd Co case

The case involves an OWI charge after a traffic stop in Rockford three years ago.

Floyd County Deputy Sheriff Chad Weber was dispatched to Rockford City Park on June 20, 2014, after someone called the sheriff’s office to report suspected drug use in a car in the park. A person in the park told Weber that he had smelled marijuana smoke coming from a car that had driven off.

Weber testified that he saw a vehicle that matched the description backing out of a parking spot, and when he checked the license plate he found the vehicle’s registration had expired. He said he also saw the car crossing the centerline.

After stopping the vehicle, Weber said the driver, Erik Childs, admitted to having smoked half a joint of marijuana, and that he performed poorly on several field sobriety tests. Childs consented to a urine test at the police station, which showed the presence of 62 nanograms per milliliter of a non-impairing metabolite of marijuana, Carboxy-THC.

Childs was charged and convicted with operating while intoxicated, first offense, under Iowa code that makes it illegal to operate a motor vehicle while “any amount of a controlled substance is present in the … person’s blood or urine.”

During Childs’ trial, his attorney argued that the case should be dismissed because previous Iowa rulings on the law were based on an Arizona decision that had since been overturned, because the question should be whether the presence of a drug or evidence of previous drug use actually impaired the driver’s performance.

Childs raised the same question on appeal, but the Iowa Court of Appeals confirmed the conviction. The Supreme Court then granted Childs’ application for further review.

The Iowa Supreme Court upheld Childs’ conviction, ruling that it is up to the Legislature, not the courts, to determine the circumstances under which the OWI law should be applied, and the Legislature had used the wording “any amount.”

Because illegal drugs are not controlled for quality or potency, the effects of use often cannot be measured directly, the court noted. That is different from alcohol use, where blood alcohol level can be matched scientifically to the level of impairment.

“The premise for that legislative choice was the absence of reliable testing to determine whether a particular level of a narcotic impairs driving. That premise remains true today,” the court opinion said.

“The harshness of Iowa’s flat ban is ameliorated by the fact that the motorist would be asked to submit to chemical testing only after the officer performed a lawful traffic stop and had reasonable grounds to believe the driver was impaired.

“In this case, for example, Childs was driving over the centerline, had trouble with his balance upon exiting his car, performed poorly on field tests for sobriety, and admitted he was under the influence of marijuana after smoking half of a joint,” the court said.

“We apply the Iowa statute as written and leave it to the Legislature whether to revisit the zero tolerance ban on driving with even non-impairing metabolites of marijuana,” Justice Thomas Waterman wrote in the majority opinion.

Justice Daryl Hecht dissented from the opinion, arguing that the court should not have accepted the appeal because it was based on an issue that was not legally preserved from the original trial.

Justice Brent Appel agreed with Hecht that the court should not have accepted the appeal, but he also said the court’s ruling makes “sweeping declarations” about the Iowa OWI law.

“I find the case far more troubling than does the majority,” Appel wrote in his dissent.

He said the basic purpose of the Iowa statute is to “promote public safety by removing dangerous drivers from the highways.”

“We have never found that a purpose of the statute was to stigmatize marijuana use or impose penalties on marijuana users because of their status,” he wrote.

Appel wrote that “the science is clear” that evidence of marijuana use remains in the body for weeks after consumption.

“Thus, many persons are subject to the statute even though their driving is not impaired in the least and their marijuana use was not recent,” he wrote. “Assuming we behave rationally, we do not impose criminal penalties arising from behavior due to its danger when, in fact, the behavior is not dangerous.”

Appel said the state law “raises serious constitutional problems.”

“It would be outrageous, in my view, to impose harsh sanctions on a driver who was exposed to marijuana weeks or months ago and poses no danger on the road, all in the name of highway safety.”

Another constitutional problem is that is doesn’t provide people fair notice that their behavior might be illegal, he said.

“Suppose, for instance, one travels to Colorado on vacation and lawfully smokes marijuana. May that person lawfully drive back to Iowa when returning home? How long must the person wait before lawfully driving? Can anybody know? A driver with the majority opinion in their glove compartment will not find any useful advice on this issue.”

“Weighty constitutional problems remain,” Appel wrote. “Can criminal sanctions arise from application of this drugged-driving statute to someone who, in fact, poses no danger at all arising from consumption of marijuana, or maybe poppy seed rolls, in the past, the consumption of which demonstrably has no relationship to impaired driving?”

Also, Appel wrote, “It is well established that metabolites of marijuana can be obtained through passive inhalation.”

The justice also raised the issue of race, noting that drug laws have been applied more stringently to persons of color, “thus, wittingly or not, inactive metabolite laws may be a contributing factor leading to disproportionate prison populations such as that experienced in Iowa.”