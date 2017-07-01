Shots fired on Clarkview Drive leave one dead

Press staff report

Charles City police are searching for a man bring identified as a suspect in a shooting that left one person dead.

Friday at 10:46 p.m. the Charles City Police Department got a call of shots fired in the 2100 block of Clarkview Drive.

An ambulance was sent out for a victim, who was transported to the Floyd County Medical Center and then pronounced dead, according to a press release form the Police Department.

The name of the victim has not been released, and won’t be until the family is notified.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called to assist in the investigation.

Officials say they are looking for Antoine Williams, who has been identified as a suspect in the shooting, and a warrant for first-degree murder has been issued.

Williams, 36, is a black male, 6 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing about 250 pounds. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect may be in a red 2006 Chevy Equinox with Iowa plate DOW568.

Anyone who sees the suspect or the vehicle is advised to not approach, and call the Charles City Police Department at (641) 228-3366 or 911.

Follow this story for more details as they develop.