GALLERY: Kids’ Day leads the fun before 4th festivities

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

They came in groups of two’s and four’s and many more’s.

Main Street came alive in Charles City during the annual Kids’ Day Parade with a crowd of bikes, trikes, stollers and hundreds of kids dressed in their patriotic best.

Miss 4th of July Riley Quade, 6, and Mister 4th of July Max Klesath, 7, led a small marching drum corp, a police escort and several business mascots around two blocks, starting and ending the march at Central Park. Quade, of Charles City, and Klesath, of Nora Springs, will march in the Independence Day Parade on Tuesday with State Bank. Miss and Mister 4th of July is open to children in preschool to fourth grade, and is sponsored through the bank’s Giant Piggy Bank program, customer service representative Kendra Harris told the Press.

After the waves of families finished marching by 11 a.m., the Charles City Shining Stars provided main stage entertainment with routines they began practicing in May, coach Marla Rima told the crowd. Later, Leah Darst of the Minnesota Zoo provided an hour-long showcase of some of the smaller animals on exhibit in Apple Valley, Minn.

This year’s lead up to Independence Day celebrations is shorter than in previous years, Chamber events coordinator Erica Wipperling said. The holiday’s calendar placement on a Tuesday instead of Monday meant organizers didn’t have a full weekend to schedule activities around, and organizers saw fewer volunteers this year than in years past.

“Our events are two days instead of four days. We did eliminate some stuff, such as the All-American Family Activities Day in the park,” Wipperling said.

Organizers brought in two bands for Monday night, PV & the Phantoms and the Plott Hounds to keep Monday’s schedule full for families. Endless Summer will be returning to Charles City on Tuesday following the Independence Day parade; the municipal band concert begins at 7:30 p.m. behind the Charles City Public Library, and fireworks will start over the Cedar River at 10 p.m.

