“Revival” revealed

1 of 3

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

David Williamson’s art piece ‘Revival’ was dedicated at Victory Park in Charles City near Clark Street.

Dean Andrews introduced the ceremony that had around 50 or more present.

Williamson began working with Charles City residents on the sculpture in 2012.

Five years later the sculpture was dedicated.

During the ceremony Williamson brought up 19 members of the crowd to put together words that he made that spell out, “In this river life always looking up”.

The materials for the sculpture came from the remains of the former historic swinging bridge that collapsed in the 2008 Cedar River flood.

Remains of the bridge were found both in and on the banks of the Cedar River after the flood.

“Those pieces were taken and stored in city sheds around the community with the thought of some day doing something with those pieces,” Andrews said.

The sculpture was erected on the grounds of Phyllis Meyer’s home. Meyer had the honor of cutting the ribbon around the sculpture.

Meyer and her family donated the property for the location of the sculpture.

The sculpture wasn’t completely finished at the time of the dedication.

“Its great to be in Charles City,” Williamson said. “We wanted to do this over the Fourth of July because we have people that come into Charles City to come to America’s Home Town.”

Rain or shine, Williamson planned to do to the dedication on Saturday, July 1, he said.

When Williamson first came to Charles City, the sculpture was controversial topic, he said.

“There were folks in the community who thought that bridge was sacred stuff, and we should just take what’s left and build a little miniature bridge,” Williamson said. “There were others who said we need to move forward.”

The momentum to move forward was where the action was, Williamson said.

The fundraising for the project took less than a month, Williamson said.

“There was so much buy-in in this community about wanting to do something to honor this site,” Williamson said.

Williamson asked adults in Charles City to give six words in a statement about a memory about the bridge, he said.

“We collected all of those statements and put them in a pile and started playing with them like they were lyrics from a song or phrases from a poem,” Williamson said. “We came up with “Building with the bridge,””.

“Building with the bridge” is a poem that will be be included on a bronze plaque at the site, Williamson said.

During his speech, Williamson recited the poem.

“Walking over waling under always looking up, a permanent flowing through broken memories, this river life, a fragile balance, stepping stepping stepping toward a resurrection required to live this river life, bank to bank never reflecting, but not forgotten, a bridge flows over a river flows under, and we walking over, walking under in this river life always looking up”

The last stanza will be presented in large three inch letters to be seen from out on the road, Williamson said.