Community accompanies Logan Luft back to Charles City

1 of 3
An emotional group gathers outside Hauser Funeral Home for Logan Luft and the Luft family. A flag was raised with the organ donor symbol on it in Logan's honor. Press photo by Thomas Nelson
Hundreds of mourners from the community and all around accompany Logan Luft home. Press photo by Thomas Nelson
A caravan of cars accompanying the body of Logan Luft and the Luft family arrives in Charles City Saturday evening. Press photo by Thomas Nelson
Logan Luft, in an image from his Facebook page.
Logan Luft, in an image from his Facebook page.
Press staff report

The body of a teenage Charles City boy whose tragic death and whose spirit in life have grabbed the attention of the state was returned to his hometown Saturday evening.

A caravan of cars accompanied the hearse carrying Logan Luft’s remains to Hauser Funeral Home in Charles City, where there was a flag-raising ceremony with the organ donor flag. There was a large gathering of people at the funeral home as well as at the Northeast Iowa Regional Airport.

Logan was involved in an ATV accident the evening of July 4. The family announced Wednesday evening that he had been declared clinically brain dead, but his body was being kept alive so that his organs could be donated.

Logan’s parents, Mason City police officer Lennie Luft and real estate agent Wendy Luft, announced on Wendy’s Facebook page that on Friday Logan’s organs helped save the lives of five people.

“Logan Luft gifted his heart to a 7-year-old girl, his liver to a 15-year-old girl, a kidney to a 3-year-old girl, a kidney to a 39-year-old man, and a kidney and pancreas to a 52-year-old female,” the Facebook entry said.

“We will learn the additional recipients as they come in.”

His parents said Logan had made sure to have the organ donor box checked on his driver’s license.

Logan would have been a freshman at Charles City High School this fall, and even at the young age of 15 he was already an accomplished athlete, wrestling and running cross-country at the state level.

The wrestling community especially has reached out with love and support for the Luft family, as they and Logan were well known to them.

Charles City teen fatally injured in ATV accident

 

1 of 12
About 150 people of all ages attend a memorial vigil Thursday evening, July 6, for Logan Luft, a Charles City boy who received fatal injuries in an ATV accident July 4. Press photo by Bob Steenson
About 150 people of all ages attend a memorial vigil Thursday evening, July 6, for Logan Luft, a Charles City boy who received fatal injuries in an ATV accident July 4. Press photo by Bob Steenson
About 150 people of all ages attend a memorial vigil Thursday evening, July 6, for Logan Luft, a Charles City boy who received fatal injuries in an ATV accident July 4. Press photo by Bob Steenson
About 150 people of all ages attend a memorial vigil Thursday evening, July 6, for Logan Luft, a Charles City boy who received fatal injuries in an ATV accident July 4. Press photo by Bob Steenson
About 150 people of all ages attend a memorial vigil Thursday evening, July 6, for Logan Luft, a Charles City boy who received fatal injuries in an ATV accident July 4. Press photo by Bob Steenson
About 150 people of all ages attend a memorial vigil Thursday evening, July 6, for Logan Luft, a Charles City boy who received fatal injuries in an ATV accident July 4. Press photo by Bob Steenson
About 150 people of all ages attend a memorial vigil Thursday evening, July 6, for Logan Luft, a Charles City boy who received fatal injuries in an ATV accident July 4. Press photo by Bob Steenson
About 150 people of all ages attend a memorial vigil Thursday evening, July 6, for Logan Luft, a Charles City boy who received fatal injuries in an ATV accident July 4. Press photo by Bob Steenson
A floating luminary is launched in memory of Logan Luft. Press photo by Bob Steenson
A fishing pole leans against a chain cross at a memorial vigil for Logan Luft. Press photo by Bob Steenson
Messages are recorded on a memorial poster for Logan Luft. Press photo by Bob Steenson
About 150 people of all ages attend a memorial vigil Thursday evening, July 6, for Logan Luft, a Charles City boy who received fatal injuries in an ATV accident July 4. Press photo by Bob Steenson

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY