Community accompanies Logan Luft back to Charles City

1 of 3

Press staff report

The body of a teenage Charles City boy whose tragic death and whose spirit in life have grabbed the attention of the state was returned to his hometown Saturday evening.

A caravan of cars accompanied the hearse carrying Logan Luft’s remains to Hauser Funeral Home in Charles City, where there was a flag-raising ceremony with the organ donor flag. There was a large gathering of people at the funeral home as well as at the Northeast Iowa Regional Airport.

Logan was involved in an ATV accident the evening of July 4. The family announced Wednesday evening that he had been declared clinically brain dead, but his body was being kept alive so that his organs could be donated.

Logan’s parents, Mason City police officer Lennie Luft and real estate agent Wendy Luft, announced on Wendy’s Facebook page that on Friday Logan’s organs helped save the lives of five people.

“Logan Luft gifted his heart to a 7-year-old girl, his liver to a 15-year-old girl, a kidney to a 3-year-old girl, a kidney to a 39-year-old man, and a kidney and pancreas to a 52-year-old female,” the Facebook entry said.

“We will learn the additional recipients as they come in.”

His parents said Logan had made sure to have the organ donor box checked on his driver’s license.

Logan would have been a freshman at Charles City High School this fall, and even at the young age of 15 he was already an accomplished athlete, wrestling and running cross-country at the state level.

The wrestling community especially has reached out with love and support for the Luft family, as they and Logan were well known to them.

Charles City teen fatally injured in ATV accident