Bond set at $500,000 for murder suspect

The trial date for Williams was set for 11 a.m. Friday, July 21, at the Floyd County Courthouse.

Williams has applied for a public defender to represent him in court.

Williams is currently being held in the Bremer County jail, according to a spokesperson at the Floyd County Jail.

On Friday, June 30, at 10:46 p.m. the Charles City Police Department got a call of shots fired in the 2100 block of Clarkview Drive. Police searched for Williams for five days before he was found in Chicago.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting in the investigation.

Iowa Assistant Attorney General Coleman McAllister will be assisting Floyd County Attorney Rachel Ginbey in prosecuting the case.

“I requested the assistance of the Attorney General’s Office to ensure that we have enough resources and time for not only the Williams case, but for all of the cases in Floyd County,” said Ginbey in an e-mail to the Press. “I will be working with Coleman McAllister on all aspects of the Williams case.”

Williams has previously been charged in Floyd County for third-degree theft and tampering with a witness or juror in the fall of 2014, both misdemeanors.

He has pleaded not guilty to both those charges and a trial on those charges has been set for Aug. 17