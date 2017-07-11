Charles City’s Mayor Erb won’t seek another term

Press staff report

Longtime Charles City Mayor James Erb will not seek re-election this fall.

The mayor, who was first elected 22 years ago in 1995, makes the announcement in his “City Notes” column which is scheduled to run in the Press Thursday on the Opinion page.

After talking about many of the highlights the city has witnessed and will experience yet this summer, Erb continues:

“There will be a city election this November. I have reached the age where it will be better for me to focus my energy on special areas of interest. I therefore, will not be on the ballot this fall. My only regret is that I will not be working as fully with city staff as it has been my privilege to do since 1996.

“Charles City has a great future and it is my full intention to remain a constructive part of that history,” Erb writes.

Two other people, Matt Lovick and Jason Daniels, have announced on social media that they intend to run for Charles City mayor, although filing for the Nov. 7 city elections does not officially begin until Aug. 28.