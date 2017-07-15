Fire on Quail Avenue

Staff Report

A fire has struck Quail Avenue in Charles City.

A home was burned and there aren currently no reports on injuries.

There were no injuries and pets in the home were saved from harm.

The fire was deemed to be electrical in nature, said Charles City Assistant Fire Chief and training coordinator Marty Parcher.

There was significant damage to the home, Parcher said.

The Charles City emergency services left the scene around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15.

