The fast and the furious: Quick storm blows through area

1 of 10

Press staff report

A fierce but relatively quick storm blew through the area Wednesday evening, toppling trees, tossing branches and downing power lines, but leaving sunny skies in its wake.

MidAmerican Energy reported 173 customers without power in scattered areas along Clark Street, near Wildwood Park and in the southern and eastern parts of Charles City.

“This severe weather has caused significant damage including down power lines and tree damage,” the utility reported.

A large tree was uprooted near a retaining wall at the “Alvin Miller” Frank Lloyd Wright house near Bayou Bend Park on Clark Street. Another smaller tree was snapped at the base in the same area.

Floyd County storm spotters were activated at 4:30 p.m. By 5 p.m. the wind was gusting to building-shaking levels and a torrential downpour had begun. An hour later things were mostly calm.

The Floyd County Fair, which officially opened Wednesday, wasn’t effected too negatively besides having some tents blown over.

Floyd County Sheriff Jeff Crooks, at the county fair, said he had heard that Nora Springs was hit the worst in the county. Storms are part of Iowa and are expected, he commented.

There were no reports of hail or major property damage.

Another round of storms was predicted for overnight, according to the National Weather Service, with the potential for rainfall of up to 1 to 2 inches per hour and large hail.

“Rainfall of 1 to 2 inches an hour will be possible, which could quickly overwhelm drainage systems,” the weather service said.