Wednesday is last day to register students at Charles City schools

Staff report

Families have one more opportunity to register students for classes in-person at Charles City schools on Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday is also the last day for families to register their students.

Families can register students in grades K-12 at the Charles City Middle School, although the district is offering all school registration steps online for the first time this year. Parent/guardians may pay registration fees online with no additional charges. Online registration brings convenience to families and reduces staff time when processing registration, Superintendent Dan Cox told the Press in July.

Families without internet access or those who prefer not to use smartphone screens when registering will visit stations of district staff members inside the Charles City Middle School common area.

The middle school and high school will host an open house on Aug. 21 so students can pick up schedules and check lockers. Parent-student-teacher conferences at the elementary schools are also scheduled for that Monday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Parents can schedule a 15-minute session with a teacher on the district’s website, at www.charlescityschools.org.