Staff Report

The Nashua Fire held a controlled burn Saturday, Aug. 12 at the old Coop building near Main Street.

The burn was rescheduled when an a fire started at the GMT Corporation on July 29.

Flames and smoke could be seen from Highway 218, and smoke was visible from Charles City and Waverly.

Ash from the burn floated down to Main Street, in Nashua from the burn as onlookers observed it from a safe a distance.

There 16-18 different fire departments present for the training.