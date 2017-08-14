So you want to be firefighter

1 of 6

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Do you have what it takes to be a firefighter?

Thirteen members of the Charles City community attempted to prove their answer to that question is “Yes!” as they went through a sweat-inducing physical activity test Monday evening at the Charles City Fire House.

“This test is really about agility,” said Charles City Fire Chief Eric Whipple. “These simulations provide an opportunity to see how a candidate would do in a real-world situation.”

The Fire Department had seven stations set up for the agility test. All of the events are done in full fire gear, complete with a fire helmet, oxygen tank and fire-proof coat among other equipment.

The seven test stations are:

1. The Attic Crawl: Firefighter candidates crawl across planks through a simulated attic of wood without touching the ground and ring a bell half-way through.

2. Body Drag: Candidates took several sandbags and dragged them with a rope from one part of the station to the end, going about 100 meters.

3. Ladder Raise: Candidates pull an extension ladder all the up and then lower it all the way down.

4. Fire Hydrant Rotation: Candidates turn a fire hydrant valve to simulate one on the streets.

5. Roof Simulation: Using a sledge hammer, candidates knock a metal apparatus at least one inch down, while standing on a slanted board.

6. Ladder Carry: Candidates pick a ladder off a firetruck, walk several yards away and back, then put it back on the truck.

7. Hose Drag: A fire hose is wrapped around the candidate and pulled the full length of the fire station to a fire hydrant.

The stations provide a chance for candidates to see what a firefighter does while on the job, Whipple said.

“It gives them an opportunity to see if they’re up to the challenge,” he said. “And it gives us an opportunity to assess them.”

Charles City firefighter candidates come from various backgrounds and ages.

John Carpenter, 32, was in the Army about 15 years ago. He said he wants to be a firefighter because he wants to be part of a brotherhood again.

“It’s something I’ve always missed in my life. This is a way to get it back,” he said.

When Carpenter isn’t doing agility tests he works at Mitas, and plays rugby and softball in Charles City.

Admiration of firefighters brought Jan Rasing, 50, to try out Monday night.

“They’re such hard workers,” Rasing said.

Rasing stays in shape by kayaking and hunting, she said, right after pulling a fire hose across the fire station driveway.

“We’re pretty active,” she said.

After and before the agility test the candidates had their blood pressure taken.

While the event is timed, it’s not pass/fail for volunteer firefighters. Prospective full-time firefighters, however, need to finish in at least eight minutes.

From there the candidates have an oral interview, and those that will get hired get a conditional offer of employment.

“Following that we’ll do the standard procedure of doing a background check and physical with a physician,” Whipple said.

After that the candidates go to actual firefighter training.

Four women tried out to be a firefighter, and currently there is one women firefighter in Charles City.

Any person is encouraged to try out to be a firefighter, Whipple said.

The agility test isn’t necessarily annual, Whipple said. The department holds it whenever there are vacancies.

The last test was three years ago.