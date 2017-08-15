Prichard suspends campaign for governor

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

Rep. Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, is suspending his campaign for governor.

Prichard announced his decision Tuesday afternoon, citing responsibilities to his family, the Army, constituents and his law office in Charles City. Prichard will run for re-election to the Iowa House of Representatives.

Prichard said he made the decision following his return home from Bulgaria, where he was deployed with the U.S. Army Reserves for three weeks. The number of Democratic candidates in the primary race was a contributing factor in his decision, Prichard added.

“I started to realize that with the field as crowded and competitive as it is, we are in a position to not have the resources for a campaign,” Prichard told the Press.

When asked if he is supporting another candidate for governor, Prichard said he has not taken a position yet.

“We’ll see how this field goes and how the race progresses,” Prichard said.

On Monday, former Iowa City mayor Ross Wilburn announced his intention to run for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, becoming the most recent candidate in a field of seven. Those who have already announced campaigns include Sen. Nate Boulton, Cathy Glasson, Fred Hubbell, Andy McGuire, John Norris and Jon Neiderbach.

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds will run for a full four-year term in the 2018 gubernatorial race.

“Traveling the state, I witnessed a real dissatisfaction with how the state is currently being run and a strong desire to see a state government that puts people first and focuses on every Iowan, not just the wealthy or those in larger cities,” Prichard wrote in a Tuesday press release. “My hope is that Iowans continue to engage in the political process at all levels and elect a progressive governor in 2018.”