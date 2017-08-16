Spread the love

1 of 2

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Bethany Alliance Church is celebrating a “love week” by working to help members of their church in and around Charles City.

This is the first declared love week, said the Rev. Coulter Page.

“Our intention this week was to get our people into our community,” he said. “It’s our opportunity to go ahead and serve our community.”

The groups put together a list of people from the community that the congregation knew and had relationships with.

Members of the church helped paint a house on 9th Street and a group helped prep freezer meals for families in need.

“Just helping fellow people out — a lot of times churches have groups that go other places,” said Cheryle Blaine. “We can do that right here in Charles City. We don’t have to go anywhere.”

Volunteers also helped put up a fence at the same house that had its garage painted, Blaine said.

“Showing our appreciation to the neighborhood, showing the love of God to the neighborhood,” Blaine said. “You don’t have to go across the country or to another country to show God’s love. You can do it right in your own backyard.”

Doing good deeds for your community is important, Blaine said.

“Spreading the love and just helping people out,” she said.