Sun disappears, but more from clouds than eclipse

By Bob Steenson, bsteenson@charlescitypress.com

The sun peeked through dense clouds for several seconds about 12:45 p.m. Monday at the Fossil and Prairie Park Preserve near Rockford, long enough for those people gathered there to get a quick glimpse of the partial eclipse covering much of the upper Midwest.

About 40 people attended an eclipse educational event at the center, but many of them had left, defeated by the weather, by the time those remaining got the brief look at the partial eclipse.

Cheryl Sonberg of Charles City, who was celebrating her first official day of retirement, said the sight was amazing, if fleeting.

“I just love history and experiencing things like this,” she said. “I’m already anxious for 2024″ when another total eclipse will cross the United States through Missouri and Illinois as the closest states to Iowa.

Floyd County Naturalist Heidi Reams, who organized the event at the county park, said the weather was disappointing but the event was still a success.

The group talked about what causes eclipses and the timing, and discussed myths associated with eclipses. She had 30 pairs of eclipse glasses she handed out, and other people came with their own, she said.

“We got an opportunity to get a lot of people out to the center,” she said. “We got people outdoors. That’s always a win.”

Marilu Wohlers of Charles City was using the event as an educational opportunity for her granddaughters, Alex Wohlers, 11, and Averi Wohlers, 8, also of Charles City.

“We just saw it for a moment,” she said of the eclipse. “The clouds parted and there it was.”