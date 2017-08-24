Foster Grandparent volunteers ready to begin school year

Foster Grandparent Inservice 1 of 4

By Bob Steenson, bsteenson@charlescitypress.com

Foster Grandparent volunteers gathered Thursday for a day of training and camaraderie to kick off the new school year.

Most of the 70 or so volunteers who are part of the program were present at the Wildwood Golf Course clubhouse to go through the program’s policy book, discuss the upcoming year, have lunch and have some fun. All those attending were given goodie bags filled with items donated by area businesses.

Colleen Ortmeyer, office assistant for the Foster Grandparent program based in Charles City, said there are several new volunteers this year, who will be undergoing more involved training soon.

This would be a great time for anyone interested in being a Foster Grandparent to join the program, Ortmeyer said, so they could be part of that training.

She urged anyone interested in being a part of the program or who wants more information to call the Foster Grandparent Program office at 641-257-6327.

The Charles City-based Foster Grandparent program is the oldest and largest Foster Grandparent program in the state. It serves 22 mostly grade school and day care sites in Charles City, Clear Lake, Marble Rock, Mason City, Nashua, New Hampton, Nora Springs, Osage, Rockford, Rudd and St. Ansgar.

To be eligible for the Foster Grandparent Program you must be at least 55, be willing to volunteer at least 15 hours a week, pass a background check and like being with and helping children.

Volunteers work in schools with students in reading, spelling, math and, for some, providing a stable adult in their lives.

The mission of the Foster Grandparent Program is to bring together older persons and young children “in specific ways that help each to grow in giving, caring and learning,” according to the program.