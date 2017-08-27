Crash on corner of 3rd St. and S. Johnson St.

1 of 2

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

A crash on 3rd Street and South Johnson Street sent three people to the hospital via ambulance.

A vehicle t-boned another at an intersection without a stop or yield sign.

Two people were taken away by ambulance after the police and EMTs arrived on the scene, and a third was taken away after Charles City Firefighters got him out of the car.

The Charles City Police Department, Floyd County Sheriff Office, Floyd County Search and Rescue and the Charles City Fire Department all assisted on the scene.

There were no fatalities reported from the crash.