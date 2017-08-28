Back-to-school block party bubbles up

1 of 4

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

A back-to-school block party was held at Washington Elementary School Saturday, Aug. 26.

The party celebrated a successful first three days of classes and encouraged parental involvement in the Parents and Teacher Organization or PTO, said Lincoln Elementary School Principal Marcia DeVore.

“It’s to celebrate that we had three great first days of school,” DeVore said. “We just want to get families and parents an opportunity to come together and build community.”

Students were able to enjoy the bubble machine, lunch and a host of other family-friendly activities.

The party followed a school-to-school 5k run that benefits the early childhood center at Washington Elementary School.

The race began at Charles City Middle School and went to Washington Elementary School.

“It does go for a fundraiser for our preschool,” said Washington Elementary School Principal Kara Shannon, “so we can get some new playground equipment.”

This is the second time that the school-to-school race has been put on, Shannon said.

“We’re really trying to promote getting parents involved in the PTO, and we meet every first Tuesday of the month,” Shannon said. “We meet at Washington library.”

The meetings are usually from 6 to 7 p.m., Shannon said.

“We like to plan family events and do some fundraising,” Shannon said. “All of the fundraising goes back to the kids in the classrooms.”

The PTO plans an elementary school carnival set to take place this winter.

“If we can get more people involved, we’d really like that,” Shannon said.

“We’re kind of a small group,” Shannon said. “We really would like to expand because we really only have four or five people.”

The party started off with a little bit of rain, but once the bubble machine was turned on the kids and adults all came outside to enjoy themselves.

“We’re having the chance to be together,” DeVore said.

Make sure to check the school calendar, because there are more family events getting planned, Shannon said.

“Watch backpacks for notes going home,” she said.