Floyd Gospel Sing will be Friday and Saturday, Sept. 8-9

More than 25 gospel soloists and groups will be performing in Floyd Community Park Friday and Saturday, Sept. 8 and 9, and performing in area churches on Sunday, Sept. 10.

The 2017 Floyd Gospel Sing gets underway Friday morning, featuring a wide range of musicians, quickly switching from one group to another from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Some of the same performers and some new groups will appear on Saturday, also running from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Floyd Gospel Sing was started in 1995 by Pastor Paul and Dixie Phillips of the Gospel Lighthouse Church in Floyd. Proceeds from the annual event go to support the Lighthouse Academy Christian school.

Noted performers include Master’s Voice Quartet and The Williamsons from Oklahoma, Paul’s Journey from Texas and Mark Dubbeld Family from Virginia.

The Williamsons will include a song written by Dixie Phillips on the group’s next project to be released this fall, Phillips said.

On Sunday, many of the performers will stick around to appear during services at churches in the area.

Here is the current lineup of performers:

Bechtold Family Singers, of Marion.

Blake and Jenna Bolerjack, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Crimson River, of Hampton, Illinois.

Don Shire, of White Lake, Wisconsin.

Forgiven Quartet, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

Full Life Trio, of Savanna, Missouri.

Galen Roberts, of Floyd.

Garms Family, of Braham, Minnesota.

Gates Family, of Bloomington, Illinois.

Heartland Harmony, of Charles City.

Higher Power, of Windsor Heights.

Joyful Noyz, of Galesburg, Illinois.

Larry Delawder, of Branson, Missouri.

Liberty Belles, of Columbia, Missouri.

Lighthouse Academy, of Floyd.

Lindsay Huggins, of Nashville, Tennessee.

Mark Dubbeld Family, of Moneta, Virginia.

Master’s Voice, of Bristow, Oklahoma.

Pam and Phil Morgan, of Lee’s Summit, Missouri.

Paul’s Journey, of Magnolia, Texas.

Phil Hague, of Urbandale.

Reconciled, of Red Oak.

Redeeming the Time, of Floyd.

River City Chorus, of Mason City.

Saratoga Boys, of Saratoga.

The Williamsons, of Weleetka, Oklahoma.

Three Redeemed, of Floyd.

Voices, of Peace, of Brillion, Wisconsin.

2017 Floyd Gospel Sing Schedule:

Friday, Sept. 8

9:45 a.m. — Welcome from Pastor Paul Phillips.

10 to 11 a.m. — Lighthouse Academy, Bechtold Family Singers, Galen Roberts.

11 a.m. to noon — Master’s Voice, Liberty Belles, Heartland Harmony.

Noon — Lunch break.

1 to 2 p.m. — Garms Family, Paul’s Journey, Lindsay Huggins.

2 to 3 p.m. — Forgiven Quartet, Blake and Jenna Bolerjack, Don Shire.

3 to 4 p.m. — Master’s Voice, Redeeming the Time, Larry Delawder.

4 to 5 p.m. — Reconciled, Mark Dubbeld Family, Pam and Phil Morgan.

5 to 6 p.m. — The Williamsons, Voices of Peace, Full Life Trio.

6 p.m. — Supper break.

7 to 8 p.m. — Master’s Voice, Mark Dubbeld Family, Paul’s Journey.

8 to 9 p.m. — The Williamsons, Forgiven Quartet, Joyful Noyz.

Saturday, Sept. 9

9:45 a.m. — Devotions, Pastor Paul Phillips.

10 to 11 a.m. — Gates Family, Pam and Phil Morgan, Phil Hague.

11 a.m. to noon — Saratoga Boys, Voices of Peace, Higher Powers.

Noon — Lunch break.

1 to 2 p.m. — River City Chorus, Larry Delawder, Liberty Belles.

2 to 3 p.m. — Don Shire, Paul’s Journey, Joyful Noyz.

3 to 4 p.m. — Crimson River, Three Redeemed, Gates Family.

4 to 5 p.m. — Forgiven Quartet, Mark Dubbeld Family, Lindsay Huggins.

5 to 6 p.m. — Full Life Trio, Blake and Jenna Bolerjack, Reconciled.

6 p.m. — Supper break.

7 to 8 p.m. — Garms Family, Larry Delawder, Higher Power.

8 to 9 p.m. — Don Shire, Crimson Rivers, Grand Finale.

Sunday, Sept. 10

Groups will be appearing at area churches:

Burt First Presbyterian, 6:30 p.m. — Blake & Jenna Bolerjack.

Cedar Falls Riverview Conference Center, 7 p.m. — Mark Dubbeld Family.

Charles City Bethany Alliance, Pastor Coulter Page, 9 a.m. — Don Shire.

Charles City Evangelical Free, Pastor Mike Downey, 10 a.m. — Crimson River.

Charles City Faith Bible Chapel, Pastor Jason Boyd, 10:30 a.m. — Voices of Peace.

Charles City First Baptist, Pastor Ruth Yeaton, 10 a.m. — Higher Power.

Charles City West St. Charles United Methodist, Pastor Wendy Johansberg, 10:30 a.m. — Phil Hauge.

Cresco First Congregational, Pastor Tim Sir, 10:30 a.m. — Forgiven Quartet.

Eden Presbyterian, Pastor Cathy Belles, 8:30 a.m. — Liberty Belles.

Fayette Wesleyan, 6 p.m. — Forgiven Quartet.

Floyd Gospel Lighthouse, Pastor Paul Phillips, 10:30 a.m. — Paul’s Journey.

Floyd Grace Methodist, Pastor Wendy Johansberg, 9 a.m. — Joyful Noyz.

Greene First Presbyterian, 10:30 a.m. — Liberty Belles.

Hampton United Methodist, 10:30 a.m. — Pam and Phil Morgan.

Hanford Community Church, Pastor Dan Carlson, 10:15 a.m. — Reconciled.

Ionia Republic Community Church­­, Pastor John Tunnicliff, 10:30 a.m. — Larry Delawder.

Lime Springs Methodist, Pastor Paula Hemann, 10:30 a.m. — Full Life Trio.

Mason City Assembly of God, Pastor George Ady, 10:15 a.m. — Lindsay Huggins.

Mason City Bethlehem Lutheran, Pastor Mark Lavrenz, 10:15 a.m. — Garms Family.

Mason City First Baptist, Pastor Ron Stein, 10:30 a.m. — Mark Dubbeld Family.

Osage­­ Alliance, Pastor Jim Stern, 10:15 a.m. — Blake & Jenna Bolerjack.

Osage First Baptist, Lay Pastor Scott Moen, 10:30 a.m. — Gates Family.

Rockford Gazebo, Pastor Dennis Burns, 5 p.m. — Paul’s Journey (if it rains, go to Rockford United Methodist Church.)

Saratoga Community, Pastor Tim Sir, 8:30 a.m. — Forgiven Quartet.

The Mark Dubbeld Family will also be singing at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Gospel Lighthouse.