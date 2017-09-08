‘Lean on us’ – Freshmen connect at annual school retreat

1 of 9

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

On Friday morning, there was no quiet-down-settle-in commands for the freshmen at Charles City High School. In fact, the most prepared students in the bunch wore their running shoes.

The high school’s annual freshmen retreat gives classmates a chance to start a fresh new era and reconnect in new ways, district staff members Kiesha Trettin and David Voves said. Three leaders from Youth Frontiers in Minneapolis spent Friday sparking discussion on respect, Voves said.

“It really, truly, is a fantastic day for the students to reconnect with each other— to put things in the past that maybe need to go into the past, but also to think about that fresh start,” Voves said. “It’s unity as one grade level: respecting yourself, respecting others and standing up if you see something that’s not respectful.”

Out of 95 Charles City juniors and seniors who applied, 48 upperclassmen spent Friday as retreat leaders, encouraging freshmen to connect with one another, Trettin said.

“You have leaders in the school — maybe in their subtle ways, or maybe it’s the captain of the football team, versus the person in choir or drama — they’re all in there as leaders, so then they can pull those facets out of the younger kids and get them to buy in, because those younger kids are respecting them already,” Voves said.

Retreat leaders have already worked with freshmen on the first day of school for an orientation, Trettin said.

“(They’re) able to be involved and relate to all kinds of students,” Trettin said. “The tradition that this has made is interesting … There’s not a lot of detail given (from upperclassmen).

“It tends to become very particular to your own class. This year’s sophomores don’t spill a lot to this year’s incoming freshmen. They keep it and use it as their own class, and wait for the freshmen to experience their own,” she added. “There’s an element of suspense for each group, and I think that’s neat.”

Senior Silina Vaughn applied to be a student leader because of her own experience — both as a incoming freshman and a new student in the Charles City district.

“Lots of people opened up,” Vaughn recalled of her experience. “It’s a really important part of freshmen year. I think my (experience) stuck with me. I made a lot of friends.”

Now, “I can see a lot of them starting to interact a bit. I’m trying to get them to interact with each other, because I think that’s important,” she added.

Going forward in the year, freshmen will have relationships established with each other and their student leaders to reference back to — and high school staff members will also guide students back to principles discussed on Friday.

“Throughout the year in our freshmen homerooms, we try to take some of the pieces that Youth Frontiers has implemented, and try to carry that through in homeroom time and messages in the hallways to carry this forward,” Trettin said.

“There’s more to high school than the big stuff like popularity,” Vaughn said. “It’s important to get to know each and make new friends … I hope it sticks with them.”