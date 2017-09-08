One arrest on drug charges in Thursday night police raid

Charles City police exit a home in the 900 block of Allison Street in Charles City Thursday evening while executing a search warrant. Press photo by Tom Nelson
Charles City police search a home in the 900 block of Allison Street in Charles City Thursday evening. One person was arrested on drug charges. Press photo by Tom Nelson
Charles City police vehicles surround a house in the 900 block of Allison Street early Thursday evening. One man was arrested and charged with drug crimes after a search. Press photo by Tom Nelson 
Press staff report

Charles City police arrested one man Thursday evening on drug charges, after executing a search warrant in the 900 block of Allison Street.

According to a report from the Police Department, officers searched a residence about 5 p.m. and allegedly found a marijuana growing operation.

Joseph Jordan, 28, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, failure to affix a drug tax stamp and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Additional charges are pending the closure of the investigation and could be filed on multiple subjects, the report said.

