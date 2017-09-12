Homecoming schedule released for Charles City

Staff report

Charles City students will be wrapped in the homecoming spirit from Sept. 18 until game day, Sept. 22. The school district released each day’s theme and events for students and staff ready to take on Spirit Week, beginning on Monday.

Organizations planning to march in the Friday Homecoming parade should contact Tom Bock at Charles City Electronics, 641-228-1521.

Those interested in attending the Comet Hall of Fame Brunch on Saturday can purchase tickets for $10 at local banks, the Charles City High School and the Charles City Community School District central office at 500 N. Grand.

MONDAY, SEPT. 18

Class Colors Day

9:35 a.m. Motivational speaker Marc Mero

7 p.m. Motivational speaker Marc Mero, North Grand Auditorium (500 N. Grand) — Open to the public

Seniors (Purple)

Juniors (Blue)

Sophomores (Green)

Freshmen (Red)

8th grade (Purple)

7th grade (Blue)

6th grade (Green)

5th grade (Red)

4th grade (Purple)

3rd grade (Blue)

2nd grade (Green)

1st grade (Red)

Kindergarten (Yellow)

Preschool (Pink)

Staff (Black with white accents)

TUESDAY, SEPT. 19

All grades: America Day — Red, white and blue

12:15 p.m. High School Spirit Day activities (throughout community)

1 p.m. K-4 Field Day at Washington Elementary School

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 20

All grades: Character Day

THURSDAY, SEPT. 21

Generations Day

Freshmen: babies

Sophomores: toddlers

Juniors: adults (professionals)

Seniors: senior citizens

Staff: teenagers

Charles City Middle School: Hats, glasses, and socks

Lincoln Elementary School & Washington Elementary School: Crazy Socks Day

FRIDAY, SEPT. 22

Entire community: Orange and black

7:45 a.m. Mobile pep rally at Immaculate Conception Catholic School

11:20 a.m. High School tailgate

All following events open to the public

2 p.m. Pep rally at middle school gym (1200 1st Ave)

2:55 p.m. Homecoming Court Recognition (1200 1st Ave)

4:15 p.m. Parade on Main Street, Charles City

4:30 p.m. Comet Pride Community Tailgate sponsored by Charles City Community Excellence in Education Foundation (Charles City Middle School parking lot)

6 p.m. Hall of Fame tailgate recognition

6:15 p.m. Tour of Charles City Middle School

7:10 p.m. Homecoming Court Recognition (Comet Field)

7:30 p.m. Varsity football vs. Independence (Comet Field)

*Halftime: Marching band performs “Heroes and Villains”

9:30 p.m. High school homecoming dance (Charles City High School cafeteria) — Students only

9:30 p.m. Post-game Homecoming Party sponsored by the Charles City Community Excellence in Education Foundation (at Gil & Donna White Charles City FFA Enrichment Center at Floyd County Fairgrounds) — Open to public

SATURDAY, SEPT. 23

10 a.m. Comet Hall of Fame Brunch sponsored by Charles City Community Excellence in Education Foundation (Gil & Donna White Charles City FFA Enrichment Center at Floyd County Fairgrounds) — Inductions, Master of Sports Recognition, Master of Performing Arts Recognition. Open to the public.