Two new members on district Board of Education

Staff Report

The Charles City school board election brought two new members and one incumbent to the board.

Incumbent Scott Dight and newcomers Missy Freund and Joshua Mack were elected Tuesday, according to unofficial results.

Board members James Frisbie and Lorraine Winterink did not seek re-election.

Charles City Board of Education President Dight served on the school board from 1993 to 2005. After a few years’ break, Dight ran and was elected again in 2013, and has served as board president for three years.

The other two winners have experience on various commissions in Charles City.

Freund serves on the Charles City Chamber of Commerce board and the outreach committee through Community Revitalization. Mack is on the Charles City Broadband Commission, which he joined this year.

Dight, Mack and Freund are joining Jason Walker and Robin Macomber on the Charles City Community School District board.

The Rudd Rockford Marble Rock School District will have one new school board member.

Winning in the Tuesday election were incumbent Mike Staudt and newcomer Jeff Kuhlers.

Incumbent Harm Eggena did not seek re-election.

The Sept. 12 elections saw 318 ballots cast in Floyd County for both the Charles City and Rudd Rockford Marble Rock school districts.