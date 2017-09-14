CCHS Homecoming Court announced

Staff report

Charles City High School has announced the 2017 homecoming court.

Ten students will represent the school district during this year’s Homecoming Week, which begins Monday, Sept. 18. Members of this year’s court are: Noah Schlader, Theo Arndt, Michael Andrews, Tre Walker, Luke Delap, Madeline Peters, Tayler Schmidt, Gillian King, Payton Reams and Sadie Ruzicka.

The Homecoming King and Queen will be crowned Friday, Sept. 22 at 2:55 p.m. during the district pep rally. The rally begins at 2 p.m. and will be held in the Charles City Middle School’s competition gym (1200 1st Avenue).

The court will also be featured during the homecoming parade on Main Street, which begins at 4:15 p.m., and before the start of the varsity football game against Independence, at 7:10 p.m. on Comet Field.