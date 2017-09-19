GALLERY: Students wash town in orange and black

1 of 17

Staff report

Charles City High School students swiped black and orange across the community on Tuesday.

High school students painted, danced and volunteered around the community through Spirit Day activities. Students took part in around 11 activities through the school, dressed in red, white and blue as part of the day’s homecoming theme. Much of the decorations can be viewed at the Charles City High School and Comet Field, although many students also painted the windows of businesses on Main Street.

Comet Pride will be in full force on Friday, with a schedule of activities the school district and surrounding community are invited to be a part of. The varsity football game against Independence High School begins at 7:30 p.m. on Comet Field.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 22

Dress-up theme: Entire community in orange and black

7:45 a.m. Mobile pep rally at Immaculate Conception Catholic School

11:20 a.m. High School tailgate

All following events open to the public

2 p.m. Pep rally at middle school gym (1200 1st Ave)

2:55 p.m. Homecoming Court crowning (1200 1st Ave)

4:15 p.m. Parade on Main Street, Charles City

4:30 p.m. Comet Pride Community Tailgate sponsored by Charles City Community Excellence in Education Foundation (Charles City Middle School parking lot)

6 p.m. Hall of Fame tailgate recognition

6:15 p.m. Tour of Charles City Middle School

7:10 p.m. Homecoming Court Recognition (Comet Field)

7:30 p.m. Varsity football vs. Independence (Comet Field)

*Halftime: Marching band performs “Heroes and Villains”

9:30 p.m. High school homecoming dance (Charles City High School cafeteria) — Students only.

9:30 p.m. Post-game Homecoming Party sponsored by the Charles City Community Excellence in Education Foundation (at Gil & Donna White Charles City FFA Enrichment Center at Floyd County Fairgrounds) — Open to public.