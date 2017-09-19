GALLERY: Students wash town in orange and black

Charles City High School senior Sydney Loeckle adds a handprint to the boulder behind Charles City High School, near the entry to Comet Drive. Press photos by Kate Hayden
Seniors paint the boulder behind Charles City High School.
Senior Noah Schlader touches up handprints painted on the senior class boulder.
Senior Lars McFarland traces the outline of football players on a Main Street window mural.
Senior Hannah Baljeu paints an Independence High School horse in a homecoming mural on Main Street with her classmates.
Sophomores Haley Larson, Disirae Davis and Jamie Olerich pose in front of a homecoming mural on Main Street they painted with classmates.
Students left their mark on businesses across Main Street as part of Spirit Day activities on Tuesday.
Freshmen work on a Main Street window mural during Tuesday's Spirit Day activities.
Freshman Saul Gonzalez touches up a Main Street window mural with his classmates.
CCHS dance coach Keisha Cunnings works with 25 high school students on choreography for the homecoming rally.
Sophomores Madison Lincoln and Priscilla Arenas paint the road outside Comet Field.
Freshman Toni Maloy paints the top of a door sign with the name of deceased classmate Logan Luft and the slogan 'Donate Life'. Luft became an organ donor after a fatal accident in early July.
Senior Devon Koenigsfeld shows off his side of the door sign while classmates Hana Laue and Matthew Thompson get working on the other side.
Junior Kelsey Vsetecka paints a class burma-shave sign.
Seniors Dylan Parsons and Justin Knutson paint class burma-shave signs on Tuesday.
Charles City students paint sports banners in the high school as part of Tuesday's homecoming activities. 
Staff report

Charles City High School students swiped black and orange across the community on Tuesday.

High school students painted, danced and volunteered around the community through Spirit Day activities. Students took part in around 11 activities through the school, dressed in red, white and blue as part of the day’s homecoming theme. Much of the decorations can be viewed at the Charles City High School and Comet Field, although many students also painted the windows of businesses on Main Street.

Comet Pride will be in full force on Friday, with a schedule of activities the school district and surrounding community are invited to be a part of. The varsity football game against Independence High School begins at 7:30 p.m. on Comet Field.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 22

Dress-up theme: Entire community in orange and black

7:45 a.m. Mobile pep rally at Immaculate Conception Catholic School

11:20 a.m. High School tailgate

All following events open to the public

2 p.m. Pep rally at middle school gym (1200 1st Ave)

2:55 p.m. Homecoming Court crowning  (1200 1st Ave)

4:15 p.m. Parade on Main Street, Charles City

4:30 p.m. Comet Pride Community Tailgate sponsored by Charles City Community Excellence in Education Foundation (Charles City Middle School parking lot)

6 p.m. Hall of Fame tailgate recognition

6:15 p.m. Tour of Charles City Middle School

7:10 p.m. Homecoming Court Recognition (Comet Field)

7:30 p.m. Varsity football vs. Independence (Comet Field)

*Halftime: Marching band performs “Heroes and Villains”

9:30 p.m. High school homecoming dance (Charles City High School cafeteria) — Students only.

9:30 p.m. Post-game Homecoming Party sponsored by the Charles City Community Excellence in Education Foundation (at Gil & Donna White Charles City FFA Enrichment Center at Floyd County Fairgrounds) — Open to public.

