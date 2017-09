Staff Report

Two people were arrested by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office for burglary at 6:49 p.m. on Friday.

Bradley Hanawalk, 53, from New Hampton was arrest for burglary in the third degree, a class D felony and with driving wile suspended.

Leigh Viers, 32, from Charles was arrest or burglary in the third degree, a class D felony.

The two were arrest in response to a report of a burglary in progress at the 2200 block of Walnut Avenue.