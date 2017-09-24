Fundraising with a boot

1 of 2

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

On Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon, seven Charles City firefighters were at the corner of Brantingham and Gilbert streets to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Anyone coming off and on Brantingham Bridge could see firefighters on each corner of the four-way stop.

It’s part of an annual fundraiser that they do for the MDA.

It’s called the “MDA Boot Drive,” said Charles City firefighter Steve Kincannon.

“We do it once a year, typically this time of year, sometimes Labor Day,” he said.

Usually they raise about $1,700 for the association, Kincannon said.

Some of the firefighters had to head out briefly to deal with a small brush fire, but at least four were out all four hours.

All of the proceeds go toward the MDA.

“We appreciate the public’s support,” Kincannon said.

People interested in donating who didn’t see them out on the street can come by the fire station to give.

“Just let them know it’s for the MDA,” Kincannon said.