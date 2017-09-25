GAPP students arrive in Charles City

1 of 2

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

Before ten German students begin the next two weeks as a Charles City resident, they had to orient themselves first.

Students spent Monday afternoon on a scavenger hunt in their new temporary community, starting at the YMCA and working their way down Main Street. All ten high school juniors are from Walsrode, Germany, Charles City German instructor Marilyn Buttjer said. Eleven Charles City High School students and their families will host the group.

After two weeks in Charles City, the students go on to visit the Black Hills of South Dakota and return briefly to Charles City before leaving the U.S.