Cedar Health nursing facility will close

To the Press

Cedar Health, a 57-bed nursing facility in Charles City, will be closing its doors by Dec. 2, the company announced Wednesday.

Letters were mailed to residents and their responsible parties Monday, giving them 60-days notice of the closing.

Mike Steinkruger, managing member of MMS Healthcare, LLC, cited the inability to find a long-term financing solution, as well as “reimbursement shortfalls from the inability of the Iowa Department of Human Services to meet their current cost base reimbursement structure due to state budget shortfalls, and the loss of Medicare skilled care revenue to acute care providers as fiscal barriers that couldn’t be overcome.”

Steinkruger said in a press release, “It has been my dream to have my own business and provide a unique experience for area seniors. Unfortunately, it is not to be.

“Cedar Health will continue to provide support for our residents while alternative placement will be found for each senior we serve,” he said.

“I would like to take this opportunity to personally thank our dedicated staff for the care they have provided every day to our residents,” Steinkruger said.

Representatives of the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals, The Iowa Department of Human Services, the Iowa Long Term Care Ombudsman and Disability Rights Iowa will be at Cedar Health at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 5, to answer questions and assure an orderly transfer of care, the press release said.