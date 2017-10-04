Clover Kids share lessons, fun after school

1 of 4
Clover Kids Jaclyn Knutson, 7, Jayla Hall, 5, Jacy Hall, 7, and Julia Stough, 8, decorate and color at the ISU Extension office. Press photos by Thomas Nelson
Clover Kids Isaac Soifer, 5, and Elijah Soifer, 7, color and learn about caves and bats.
Clover Kids Jaca Mayhew, 7, Leah Litter, 6, Ellie Lantz, 8, Isaac, Soifer, 5, and Elijah Soifer, 7, get ready to learn about caves and bats after school.
Andrea Hobson, 4-H program assistant, explains the rules of Clover Kids to children who were present for the after-school activity.
By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Before 4-H, children can join Clover Kids to learn, and one of their biggest rules is to “have fun.”

Clover Kids is an after-school activity for children from kindergarten to third grade. Members participate in educational activities that teach them lessons about the outdoors and other things.

The kids meet once a month at the Iowa State University Floyd County Extension office.

“Each group meets once a month. We do it in Charles City twice, then we’re in Rudd-Rockford school once and Central Springs once,” said 4-H Program Assistant Andrea Hobson.

The kids get signed up through forms that go home in backpacks and the cost is $5 a month.

Hobson said it’s for “the kids that aren’t quite old enough for 4-H yet, but are still in the school system.”

4-H begins for students in the fourth grade.

“We do a lot of hands-on learning stuff, like different crafts and kind of experiments and activities and games,” Hobson said.

The kids get to learn about a different topic each month, Hobson said.

“This month we’re doing caves and bats. Last month was Legos. Next month we’re doing a Thanksgiving meal,” Hobson said.

Hobson said she got involved with 4-H when she was kid and was a Clover Kid when she was in kindergarten.

“I was a 4-H member for 13 years,” she said.

Clover Kids had just started when Hobson was a member about 29 years ago, she said.

4-H Week

The week of Oct. 1 through Oct. 8 is 4-H week. The week was kicked off with an awards ceremony at the Floyd County Fairgrounds Sunday evening.

During 4-H week the children of 4-H will hang posters in their schools and take part in community projects.

There are 11 4-H groups in Floyd County: the Floyd County Marksman, Riverton Lucky Clovers, Nora Springs Rolling Stones, Llost Llamas 4-H, Charles City Angels, West St. Charles Feeders, Colwell Celebrities, Jolly Ranchers, Union Busy Bees, Floyd Farmers and Ulster Future Leaders.

On Sunday, Oct. 8, 4-H week will conclude with a 4-H Family Harvest Party from 5-7 p.m. at the Borlaug Learning Center west of Nashua on 290th Street.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY