Clover Kids share lessons, fun after school

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com
Before 4-H, children can join Clover Kids to learn, and one of their biggest rules is to “have fun.”
Clover Kids is an after-school activity for children from kindergarten to third grade. Members participate in educational activities that teach them lessons about the outdoors and other things.
The kids meet once a month at the Iowa State University Floyd County Extension office.
“Each group meets once a month. We do it in Charles City twice, then we’re in Rudd-Rockford school once and Central Springs once,” said 4-H Program Assistant Andrea Hobson.
The kids get signed up through forms that go home in backpacks and the cost is $5 a month.
Hobson said it’s for “the kids that aren’t quite old enough for 4-H yet, but are still in the school system.”
4-H begins for students in the fourth grade.
“We do a lot of hands-on learning stuff, like different crafts and kind of experiments and activities and games,” Hobson said.
The kids get to learn about a different topic each month, Hobson said.
“This month we’re doing caves and bats. Last month was Legos. Next month we’re doing a Thanksgiving meal,” Hobson said.
Hobson said she got involved with 4-H when she was kid and was a Clover Kid when she was in kindergarten.
“I was a 4-H member for 13 years,” she said.
Clover Kids had just started when Hobson was a member about 29 years ago, she said.
4-H Week
The week of Oct. 1 through Oct. 8 is 4-H week. The week was kicked off with an awards ceremony at the Floyd County Fairgrounds Sunday evening.
During 4-H week the children of 4-H will hang posters in their schools and take part in community projects.
There are 11 4-H groups in Floyd County: the Floyd County Marksman, Riverton Lucky Clovers, Nora Springs Rolling Stones, Llost Llamas 4-H, Charles City Angels, West St. Charles Feeders, Colwell Celebrities, Jolly Ranchers, Union Busy Bees, Floyd Farmers and Ulster Future Leaders.
On Sunday, Oct. 8, 4-H week will conclude with a 4-H Family Harvest Party from 5-7 p.m. at the Borlaug Learning Center west of Nashua on 290th Street.