Let’s help more towns invest in themselves, governor candidate Hubbell tells Charles City gathering

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

Surrounded by more than 20 Floyd County residents on Wednesday, businessman and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Fred Hubbell said Iowa isn’t doing enough to invest in small communities — versus projects like the recent Apple data center announced for Waukee.

Hubbell spent more than an hour speaking and answering questions to the group gathered in Rep. Todd and Ann Prichard’s home.

Hubbell listed education funding, health care access and raising income levels as his top priorities if elected, but he also emphasized local control and investments in economic development.

“In the case of Apple, if Waukee wants Apple to come and do that project and the people of Waukee thinks that’s a good decision for Waukee, then the governor should stay out of it. I believe in local control,” Hubbell told the audience.

“What I didn’t like about the Waukee deal is that the state also put in $20 million tax credits. There’s 50 jobs, so there’s $400,000 in each job, from the state,” he said.

“I happen to believe that the reason they’re there is they have 100 percent renewable energy, they have the cheapest energy in the country, they have all the water they need, and they’ve got a big plot of land, which is what they wanted, and it’s on the edge of town, which is what they wanted,” Hubbell said.

“They are not there because of the $20 million the state gave them. … We did not need to give them $20 million.”

Hubbell also said the Apple project in Waukee doesn’t offer enough skilled jobs for the state credits — and that the state should invest more in all education levels and community colleges, which could partner with local businesses and high schools to provide skilled work force training.

Public employee’s unions “absolutely” can be empowered again, Hubbell said when taking questions.

“It was not broken, and it needs to come back as soon as it can,” Hubbell said. “(Teachers) are disrespected with no bargaining rights. … We talked to a high school principal the day after that law was passed — he had 12 applications on his desk from Iowa teachers. We get what we ask for.”

Hubbell draws a stark line between himself and President Donald Trump, who ran a national campaign on his own businessman merits.

Hubbell has a background in Iowa businesses as the chairman of Younkers and later, president of Equitable of Iowa, and he’s served on multiple state economic development committees and philanthropies.

“I’ve never been bankrupt. I don’t have 250 lawsuits against me, or whatever it is, against my businesses,” Hubbell told the Press. “I treat people fairly, and I support my employees as people and let them make the business successful. … I believe in building from the bottom up.”

Hubbell arrived after a stop in Carroll, and planned to continue on to Iowa City after his Charles City visit.

Before meeting with residents, Hubbell stopped to tour the Charles City Middle School with Rep. Todd Prichard, and praised the school’s facilities and project-based learning approach.

“It’s wonderful to see towns investing in themselves,” Hubbell said.