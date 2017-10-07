Witchfest haunts Charles City

Summer King, 4, collects a Witchfest bag at the Community Development building on her birthday, after waiting out in the rain. Press photos by Thomas Nelson.
Brian Feres collects a Witchfest bag in full custom at the Community Development office.
A crowd waits outside in the rain on Saturday, Oct. 7 to collect their bags for Witchfest.
Linda Vandeventer reaches for a Witchfest bag. Her and Deena Graeser were the first two in line, and had been there since at least 8:20 a.m.
By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Despite the rain a line of around 50 people gathered outside the Charles City Community Development Office to get a Witchfest gift bag and shop around the city.

Deena Graeser and Linda Vandeventer were the first two people in line and held on to their spots in the rain for 40 mins with their umbrellas.

The line for the Witchfest grab bags stretched down to the Rustic Corner, and included Summer King, celebrating her fourth birthday at the event.

 

