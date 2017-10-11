Williams trial begins; attorney says shooting was self-defense

By Bob Steenson, bsteenson@charlescitypress.com

The first degree murder trial of Antoine Williams of Charles City began Wednesday morning with the prosecution and the defense outlining what they hoped to prove regarding the shooting death of Nathaniel Fleming.

Rachel Ginbey, Floyd County attorney, said in her opening statement that the prosecution would prove Williams purposefully made decisions that resulted in him waiting for and then shooting Fleming on the evening of June 30 in Charles City.

Ginbey said Williams went to his apartment in the Clarkview Apartments complex, retrieved a handgun from his kitchen, went downstairs and waited in a parking lot until Fleming, a Mason City resident, arrived.

“He was a man on a mission,” Ginbey said about Williams. “He then took the gun out of his pocket, takes aim, and points it right into the vehicle. He then makes a decision to pull that trigger and unload all the bullets in the gun.

“Nate Fleming got shot in the chest, at least in two different spots, he got shot in the arm, and there was another one that shot him in the jaw,” Ginbey said.

Ginbey said Williams then pulled Fleming from the vehicle and drove away in Fleming’s vehicle, a red SUV.

In the defense’s opening statement, attorney Steven Kloberdanz of Mason City said Fleming was a small man who bragged about having guns and who had a “Napoleon complex” or a “chihuahua complex,” meaning he was sensitive about his height and made up for it by “acting tough.”

Kloberdanz said Fleming thought Williams had been part of a group of people who had beaten up Fleming a week before, and Fleming was very intoxicated on the night of the incident.

“He was irate with Antoine Williams,” he said.

“The evidence will show that Antoine Williams doesn’t want to get sideways with anyone,” Kloberdanz said. He said Williams called Fleming to talk about the situation, and heard Fleming say to someone in the background “bring my guns — not gun, guns, plural.”

A short time later Williams was in the parking lot and Fleming drove up and parked.

Williams went over to talk to Fleming and at some point Fleming reached down and Williams thought he was “going for a gun.” Kloberdanz said.

“For Mr. Williams, Antoine Williams, it was either shoot or be shot,” Kloberdanz said.

Kloberdanz also said Williams wanted to prove his innocence and testify about what happened.

The trial began Wednesday morning after spending all day Tuesday selecting the jury. A jury of eight women and six men was selected. Two of those 14 jurors are alternates, but will not be identified until the jury is ready to begin deliberations.

None of the members of the jury is African-American. The racial makeup of the potential jury pool was one issue before the trial began, with the defense arguing that Williams was not able to get a representative jury because there were so few African-Americans among the pool.

Judge Rustin Davenport dismissed that jury pool challenge, ruling the defense had not proven the jury pool was unrepresentative of the community or that the method used to select jury pools systematically excluded African-Americans from the potential pool of jurors.

Iowa Assistant Attorney General Coleman McAllister, who is assisting Floyd County in the prosecution, said the trial is likely to continue into next week.