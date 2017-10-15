Serving the community

1 of 2

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

The Charles City Fire Department hosted a pancake breakfast fundraiser Sunday morning.

The pancake breakfast has been around for a number of years and is the only fundraiser for the volunteer fire department in Charles City, said Charles City Fire Chief Eric Whipple.

The breakfast helps purchase various small equipment for the department, he said.

“It’s something that gives ownership to the volunteers to decide what they want to spend their money on to better the department,” Whipple said. “It’s a good way to wrap up Fire Prevention Week.”

There is usually a good turnout and Sunday was no exception, Whipple said.

In the fire station the firefighters served a couple hundred people and with at least 400 pancakes, said Charles City firefighter Jason Webster.

Webster has been a firefighter in Charles City for 15 years and has been part of the annual breakfast for most of that time.

Webster said he enjoys making the people there happy with his pancakes.

Charles City Firefighter Penton Rashad has been with the department for two years and has enjoyed the pancake breakfast every year.

“You get to meet the people that come out, and talk to them,” Rashad said. “The camaraderie and the brotherhood that we have here is also nice — being able to joke around and clown around with my lieutenant.”

Occasionally firefighters will serve people that they’ve helped in the past.

A homeowner who had a fire the previous night was in and served by Webster and Rashad.