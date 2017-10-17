Williams’ fate in jury’s hands

1 of 26
Antoine Williams answers a question Tuesday morning during his trial for murder in Floyd County District Court. Press photo by Bob Steenson
Antoine Williams pauses while answering questions Tuesday morning during his trial for murder in Floyd County District Court. Press photo by Bob Steenson
Iowa Assistant Attorney General Coleman McAllister asks a question of Antoine Williams in Williams' trial for murder Tuesday in Floyd County District Court. At left is Floyd County Attorney Rachel Ginbey. Press photo by Bob Steenson
Defense attorneys Steve Kloberdanz and Nellie O'Mara confer Tuesday in the Antoine Williams trial for murder. Press photo by Bob Steenson
Iowa Assistant Attorney General Coleman McAllister, who is assisting with the prosecution, makes a point during closing arguments Tuesday in the murder trial of Antoine Williams in Floyd County District Court. Press photo by Bob Steenson
Defense attorney Nellie O'Mara makes a point during closing arguments Tuesday in the murder trial of Antoine Williams in Floyd County District Court. Press photo by Bob Steenson
Wanda Williams, the sister of Antoine Williams, testifies Monday morning at Antoine's murder trial. Press photo by Bob Steenson
Attorneys, from left, Nellie O'Mara, defense; Rachel Ginbey, Floyd County attorney; Steven Kloberdanz, defense; Coleman McAllister, Iowa assistant attorney general; and judge Rustin Davenport discuss a question out of earshot of the jury during the Antoine Williams murder trial Monday morning in Floyd County District Court. Press photo by Bob Steenson
Josha Baker of Charles City testifies that the victim of a shooting June 30 threatened "to go get guns." Baker was testifying for the defense in the murder trial of Antoine Williams Monday morning. Press photo by Bob Steenson
Corey Webb testifies for the defense in the murder trial of Antoine Williams, Monday morning in Floyd County District Court. Press photo by Bob Steenson
Chekeytra Parks, who said she was with Antoine Williams for 11 years and has three children with him, testifies at Williams' trial Monday morning. Press photo by Bob Steenson
Participants in the Antoine Williams trial for murder listen to an audio tape in Floyd County District Court Friday. From left are Floyd County Attorney Rachel Ginbey, Iowa Assistant Attorney General Coleman McAllister, Williams, and defense attorneys Steven Kloberdanz and Nellie O'Mara. Press photo by Bob Steenson
Defense attorneys Steven Kloberdanz and Nellie O'Mara discuss a witness while defendant Antoine Williams waits, Friday in Floyd County District Court. Press photo by Bob Steenson
Defense attorney Steven Kloberdanz, Iowa Assistant Attorney General Coleman McAllister and District Court Judge Rustin Davenport hold a sidebar meeting out of earshot of the jury Friday afternoon in Floyd County District Court. Press photo by Bob Steenson
Defense attorney Steven Kloberdanz shows a copy of deposition testimony to witness Ed Brown Friday during the murder trial for Antoine Williams in Floyd County District Court. Press photo by Bob Steenson
Special Agent Jon Turbett of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation testifies about an interview he held with Antoine Williams in Chicago in July. Williams is being tried on charges of first-degree murder in Floyd County District Court. Press photo by Bob Steenson
Iowa Assistant Attorney General Coleman McAllister refers to an image on a monitor while asking a witness a question Friday in Floyd County District Court. McAllister is assisting Floyd County in the prosecution of Antoine Williams on a charge of first-degree murder. Press photo by Bob Steenson
Sabrina Seehafer, an Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation criminologist, testifies Friday in Floyd County District Court about blood, DNA and fingerprint evidence collected from a red SUV that Antoine Williams allegedly drove away in after allegedly shooting the driver in Charles City on June 30. Press photo by Bob Steenson
Antoine Williams greets his mother in court Friday during a break in Williams's first-degree murder trial. At left is Floyd County Sheriff Jeff Crooks. Press photo by Bob Steenson
Former Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Michael Roehrkasse testifies about procedures Thursday in the Antoine Williams trial for murder. Press photo by Bob Steenson
Iowa Medical Examiner Dr. Dennis Klein refers to the autopsy report on Nathaniel Fleming while answering questions Thursday in Floyd County district court. Press photo by Bob Steenson
Antoine Williams waits while attorneys and the judge hold a sidebar during court Thursday. Press photo by Bob Steenson
Chris Geweke-Vierkant testifies about what he saw the night of June 30 when Nathaniel Fleming was shot in Charles City. Press photo by Bob Steenson
Iowa Medical Examiner Dr. Dennis Klein points out bullet wounds on pictures of the body of Nathaniel Fleming, while testifying in Floyd County District Court Thursday. Press photo by Bob Steenson
Scott Reger, a special agent with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, talks about his role in the investigation of the shooting death of Nathaniel Fleming, Thursday in Floyd County District Court. Press photo by Bob Steenson
Joycelyn Simmons testifies Thursday about what she saw the night of June 30 when Nathaniel Fleming was shot. Press photo by Bob Steenson 
By Bob Steenson, bsteenson@charlescitypress.com

Antoine Williams testified for almost two hours Tuesday morning, explaining what happened in the days leading up to and on the night that he shot Nathaniel Fleming.

Jurors began deliberating in the trial of Williams Tuesday afternoon and will resume Wednesday morning.

Williams, 36, most recently of Charles City, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Fleming, 36, of Mason City, on June 30 in Charles City. Williams says he thought Fleming was reaching for a gun and he shot Fleming in self-defense.

Under questioning by one of his defense attorneys, Steven Kloberdanz, Williams began talking about what led up to the night of the shooting.

He said he met Fleming through his sister, Barbara Williams, in May. After a falling out where they were living in Mason City, Barbara Williams and Fleming needed a place to stay and Williams offered to let them live in his apartment, he said.

They lived in his apartment from about the end of May until a few days before June 30, Williams said.

Kloberdanz asked about Fleming’s characteristics, and Williams agreed that Fleming was disagreeable and aggressive.

“Did you find him to be someone that threatened violence?” Kloberdanz asked.

“I did, definitely, because of the stories he would tell me, why he was wanted and on the run, and past history and the like,” Williams said. “He let me in on a lot of things. I knew he was a person who always carried weapons, which he acknowledged he had once he got to Charles City as well.”

Williams said he had seen Fleming carry a weapon once and described it as “a .40-caliber with a 30-round extended clip on it. That means they have probably altered the gun to make it automatic so when you fire it it sprays.”

“I just thought he was a real intimidating guy who liked to carry weapons,” Williams said.

Kloberdanz asked Williams about what happened on June 30.

Williams said that later in the afternoon he was standing around outside the Clarkview Apartments when Fleming drove up.

“He pulled up crazy. He got out of his car crazy. He could definitely be intoxicated,” Williams said. “He kept screeching the tires.”

Williams said Fleming had tried to slap one woman who told Fleming to stay away and tried to hit or intimidate a woman who was trying to cross the street by driving toward her with his vehicle.

At one point Fleming became upset outside the apartments and swore and warned people they “better not be right around when I get back or I’m gonna’ spray this (place) up,” then drove away, Williams said.

“When people say that, they’re gonna shoot,” Williams said. “When people start making gestures about guns, man, it makes me feel a certain type of way, real nervous and jittery, because I don’t want to be shot no more.”

He knew a friend, Ed Brown, had a gun, and Williams asked Brown if he could carry it because Fleming had made threats that he was going to shoot Williams.

Williams said he went back to the apartment parking lots because he was waiting for a woman who he had promised to help babysit her kids that night and was just standing around when Fleming pulled up.

Williams said he went over to talk to Fleming to try to calm him down and Fleming accused him of being involved with people who had beaten up Fleming weeks earlier.

At that point, Williams said, “Fleming said, ‘You know what, f— that,’ and he started reaching for what I thought was a gun.”

Williams said he pulled out the gun he had, turned his head and covered his face with his arm to protect himself and fired into the vehicle.

Williams said Fleming was still conscious and he was concerned that Fleming could still reach for a gun, so he pulled him out of the vehicle. Then he got into the vehicle and drove off

Williams said Fleming did not appear to be mortally wounded, and was still talking.

Williams continued to testify about calling and visiting people in Charles City, then going to Waterloo then to Chicago where his mother lived.

After Kloberdanz was done, Iowa Assistant Attorney General Coleman McAllister began pointing out differences in what Williams had testified that morning and what he had told a special agent with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation who interviewed Williams for more than four hours after Williams turned himself in and was arrested by police in Chicago.

Williams repeatedly said he didn’t remember having made statements to the DCI special agent, but agreed that they were recorded on the recording of the interview.

“I don’t really know all what I did or didn’t do, but if that’s what it says …,” he said.

“My head wasn’t straight when I was talking to the man,” Williams said about the interview with the DCI agent. “I was on drugs, had been drinking, hadn’t sleep, so I didn’t know what I was really saying to him. He started intimidating me at some point in the interview, so there’s no telling what I told him.”

Williams said he had been using crack cocaine since he had been in Chicago because “it was the only thing that kept me from having so many shaking outbursts.”

“I smoked it the whole time I arrived up until the time I turned myself in,” he said.

McAllister began listing several things Williams had testified to Tuesday morning that he had not told the DCI agent when he was interviewed.

At one point, Williams answered, “First of all, he never asked half of the questions you’re asking.”

Under re-direct, Kloberdanz asked why Williams couldn’t remember some of the things that happened after the shooting. “Were you upset after the shooting?”

“Yes, sir, I actually had just discharged a weapon at someone, sir,” he said.

Williams said again that the reason he hadn’t told the DCI agent about many of the details he testified about Tuesday morning was because the agent hadn’t asked him about them.

“In fact,” Kloberdanz asked, “he never asked you about self-defense, did he?”

“That’s right,” Williams said.

“He never asked you about what Nate was doing when you shot, not a word?” Kloberdanz asked.

“Yes, sir. Right,” Williams said.

In his closing argument, McAllister repeated what Floyd County Attorney Rachel Ginbey had said in the prosecution’s opening statement.

“Actions have consequences,” he said. “He made a decision to pull the trigger not once, not twice, but at least four times.”

McAllister said Williams had told three different versions of what happened, to friends and family after the shooting, to the DCI agent in Chicago, and Tuesday morning on the witness stand, but the only one that fit with the evidence and with common sense was the version he told the DCI agent in Chicago.

McAllister said the state had established beyond a reasonable doubt each element necessary to convict Williams of murder in the first degree.

In the defense closing argument, Nellie O’Mara of Mason City, Williams’ other attorney, said the prosecution had showed the jury the who, what, where and the how of the shooting, but “they haven’t shown you the why.”

“Shoot or get shot. Antoine Williams feared for his life that night,” she said.

“Let’s talk about what is more believable,” she said. “Is it believable that Antoine Williams shot Nate Fleming in cold blood, or is it more believable that something happened that night?”

O’Mara said the witnesses described Fleming as threatening, aggressive, possibly intoxicated and someone who bragged about having guns.

“No one, including the state’s witnesses, has had anything good to say about Nathaniel Fleming. They only have good things to say about Antoine, even the state’s witnesses,” she said.

“People don’t just up and change their character,” she said.

“Actions do have consequences, the state is correct about that,” O’Mara said. “But actions have equal reactions — we all learn that in school. Antoine Williams was reacting to the situation. He was not acting, he was reacting.”

The jury received the case about 4 p.m. Tuesday. The jury ended deliberations for the day about 4:45 and will return at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

 

