3 injured from highway rollover

Staff Report

A vehicle rolled over on the Ave of Saints west of Rudd Sunday morning at 6:40 am.

3 people from Illinois we’re injured and transported to Mason City by AMR Ambulance, according to a report from the Floyd County Sheriffs Office.

A Ford truck was driven by Bryce Hutchinson, 19, from Morton Il, was driving westbound when he fell asleep.

His vehicle entered the median, and slid before rolling once into the traveled portion of the westbound lanes.

Hutchinson was transported to Mercy Medical in Mason City by ambulance for minor injuries.

The passengers were Bradley Hutchinson, 48, from Morton Il. and Timothy Lee, 50, from Mackinaw Il.

Both of the passengers were injured and and transported to Mercy Medical as well with moderate injuries.

The Floyd County Sheriffs Office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, Rudd and Nora Springs Fire Departments and Scott’s Towing.

The investigation continues and charges are pending.