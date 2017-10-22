Brewfest brings a touch of Germany to Charles City

A large crowd gathered at the Charles City Elks Lodge despite incoming rain and thunder and enjoyed some of Iowa’s best beers.

Brewfest is an annual Charles City event where participants can enjoy sampling different Iowa craft beers and eating German-style cuisine such as bratwurst, German mac ‘n’ cheese, soups and hot pretzels.

There were several traditional German games, including hammerschlagen (hammer and nail) and masskrugstemmeen (beer stein holding).

Hammerschlagen was one of the more popular games with rounds taking place outside with the backdrop of a thunderstorm. The game consists of participants using all sides of a hammer to drive a nail into a chopped tree. The winner is whoever puts the nail in completely first.

Eric Salinas won the first round of hammerschlagen, and said he has been to the last eight Brewfests.

Every year Salinas wins at least one round of hammerschlagen, he said, citing his experience as a drummer as the reason.

“Always a good time — there are more people every year,” Salinas said.

Hammerschlagen was moved under shelter because of the threat of inclement weather.

In addition, there was an opportunity to bid on a number of different Brewfest baskets donated by local businesses and individuals at a silent auction that evening.

This year’s featured craft beers came from Backpocket Brewing Co. in Coralville, Exile Brewing Co. in Des Moines, Single Speed Brewing in Cedar Falls, Worth Brewing Co. in Northwood, Fat Hill Brewing in Mason City and Second State Brewing of Cedar Falls.

Participants could sample each beer individually or in a flight, which many elected to do.

“This is Charles City’s Octoberfest celebration,” said Charles City Community Revitalization Director Mark Wicks.

The event was organized by the Brewfest Committee, which is part of Charles City Community Revitalization.

In the past Brewfest has been held at the Knights of Columbus Hall.

“We try to hold our events downtown when we can,” Wicks said. “KC Hall wasn’t available tonight.”

Helping to sponsor this year’s Chucktown Brewfest event were Cedar River Pizza, the Charles City Press, Chautauqua Guest Homes, CUSB Bank, First Citizens Bank, First Security Bank & Trust, Larry Pump CPA, Mike Molstead Motors, Sisson and Associates and the St. Charles Brewing Co.

“Every year we try to have something different,” Wicks said. “A lot of times, if you find something you like, you can talk to your local pub or Hy-Vee and they can probably get it for you if you say ‘I tasted this and it is wonderful.'”