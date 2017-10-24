UPDATE: Electrical wiring cause of major fire at Zoetis facility

1 of 5

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

Faulty electrical wiring in a newly opened egg-laying facility caused last night’s major fire on Zoetis property, Charles City Fire Chief Eric Whipple said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

“It was found that an electrical wire began arching due to a malfunction which created a fire within the building,” Whipple said. The Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office and Zoetis assisted in determining the cause of fire.

Approximately 6,000 chickens were in the building at the time of fire. The building and contents were valued at around $3,080,000, Whipple said.

The Charles City Fire Department responded a second time to the site at 12:30 a.m. due to a flare up and hot spots fueled by the strong wind, the department reported in a statement Tuesday morning. Fire personnel returned to the station at 4:15 a.m.

The department first reported to the scene at 4:57 p.m. and were initially present until almost 11 p.m.

The Zoetis structure was just built over the past year and opened in March 2017. No one was in the building when the fire started. Gusty north winds and a lack of fire hydrants in the immediate area initially hampered the response by city, county and out-of-county emergency responders.

Fire equipment from Charles City, Floyd, Nora Springs, Nashua, Marble Rock, Colwell, Rockford, Rudd and Osage responded. The Floyd Community Fire Department also had its aerial unit at the scene.

Other agencies assisting were the Charles City Police Department, Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, AMR ambulance, Floyd County Search and Rescue, Floyd County EMA, Charles City Water Department, Zoetis Maintenance and Management, Ron Hillegas and Popp Excavating.