Spooktacular Walk

Spookwalk 2017 1 of 18

Kids and their parents were queued up in a long, solid snaking line that wound from Clark Street, between City Hall and the library, down to the walking trail behind the library and Immaculate Conception Church.

Hundreds upon hundreds of people — many in costume — braved chilly temperatures and brisk wind to participate in the 2017 Charles City Spookwalk.

By 4 p.m. the line had already started to grow for the 5:30 p.m. event start, said Mark Wicks, community development director.

The annual event, held on the trail along the river behind the library and the church, is sponsored by Community Revitalization and attracts dozens of groups and businesses to set up scenes along the route to pass out candy or other prizes.

Booth winners this year were McDonald’s, overall winner; Valero, runner-up; and Immaculate Conception School, best use of theme by a nonprofit group. The theme this year was Halloween Around the World.

— Bob Steenson