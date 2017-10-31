Trick-or-treat with trunks

1 of 5

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Charles City celebrated Halloween, and its children got to reap the candied benefits.

Charles City residents offered treats to kids who went door to door, with some families joining together and going out in groups.

The Bridge Church, on South Main Street, celebrated its third year of trunk-or-treat, offering families a safe place to pick up candy.

There were 30 to 35 cars parked behind the church handing out treats. Most of the people parked were church members and volunteers.

The Floyd Fire Department, Iowa National Guard and Floyd County Sheriffs Office were out, as well, handing out candy at the event.

The cars needed at least 1,000 pieces of candy to accommodate the costumed trick-or-treaters.

“We do everything we can to serve the community,” said the Rev. Rob Williams, the Bridge Church pastor.

Williams gave children rides on a barrel train in the parking during the celebration. The church also offered a raffle and pony rides.

“I’ve enjoyed it,” said Tammy Evans, as she celebrated her second trunk-or-treat. “I enjoy working in the community and helping out the church.”

Evans is part of the fellowship committee, which baked cookies and treats for people inside the church.

The trunk-or-treat line ended inside the church where hot chocolate and coffee were offered to warm up the participants.