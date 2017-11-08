Cake of Honor given to veterans in assisted living

1 of 7

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Sometimes being a veteran has some sweet rewards.

The Floyd County Veterans Affairs Office made a trip to four health care and assisted living facilities in Charles City and two in Nora Springs to deliver “cakes of honor” to veterans and spouses of veterans.

It’s part of an outreach program by the Veterans Affairs Office this year geared toward veterans and spouses who would not be able to attend Veterans Day events outside of those facilities.

“I have been at this facility for over 25 years, and it is very interesting to me, because every year we have a veterans ceremony,” said Sue Ayers, 9th Street Chautauqua Guest Home administrator. “You can see them when that happens. They sit up straighter, they make more eye contact. It’s interesting to see how proud they are of their service.

“That’s why it’s important that we make a big deal out of it for them,” Ayers said.

Tom Grimm, an Army veteran at Apple Valley Assisted Living, takes care of the American flag flown at the property.

There at least six veterans at the 9th Street Chautauqua Guest Home. The veterans there are honored through Red, White and Blue Day as well as Veterans Day, Ayers said.

The American Legion Auxiliaries of Floyd County are part of the mission in helping to deliver the cakes. They are able to reach out and put a face to the veterans they serve throughout the year.

The American Legion Auxiliary also donates baskets to veterans in assisted living.

“We would like to honor all who served, and to acknowledge the sacrifices they made.” said Maria Deike, Floyd County Veterans Affairs executive director. “We understand that as our veterans get older, we need to go to them to make these events possible.

“Many times when it comes to benefits I am dealing with the family and friends of veterans, and never truly meet the veterans themselves,” said Deike. “We have about 1,300 veterans in Floyd County, and it gets hard trying to meet every single one of them.”

The facilities that received a cake were Nora Springs Care Center in Nora Springs, Summit Heights Assisted Living in Nora Springs, Chautauqua Guest Home 9th Street in Charles City, Chautauqua Guest Home 11th Sttreet in Charles City, Apple Valley Assisted Living in Charles City, and Riverside Senior Living in Charles City.