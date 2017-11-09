Veterans, Press donate to county Veterans memorial

Press staff report

Area veterans, their families and the Charles City Press combined to raise more than $1,700 to be used for the Floyd County Veterans Memorial at the courthouse.

The newspaper’s annual section, “Celebrating Veterans,” published Thursday, included the photos of more than 170 area veterans who paid, or whose family paid, $5 each to be included in the section. Those donations were matched dollar for dollar by the Press, resulting in a check for $1,730 for the memorial.

Art White, a member of the Floyd County Veterans Memorial Committee, said the money would be “put to good use” for maintenance and projects at the memorial.