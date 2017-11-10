GALLERY: 17 years of honor observed at RRMR program

1 of 7

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

Hang on to your goals. Do not burn your bridges. Your roots will always come back, speaker Maria Deike told students on Friday.

“It’s funny how small of a world it is,” Deike said to a crowd of veterans and Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock students. “Your life will take you in unusual paths, and you’re just going to have to run with it.”

Deike, director of Floyd County Veterans Affairs, was the keynote speaker during the 17th annual RRMR Veterans Day program. The program highlighted the names of 152 area veterans, and the theme of ‘honor’ in military service.

“Life looks very different after you serve,” Deike noted.