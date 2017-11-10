GALLERY: 17 years of honor observed at RRMR program

Marine Hank Vogelman turns and thanks another military branch member during the salute to service members at Friday's Veterans Day program in Rockford. Press photos by Kate Hayden
Maria Deike, director of Floyd County Veterans Affairs, is recognized along with other veterans of the U.S. Army.
Community members recite the Pledge of Allegiance at Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock High School.
Maria Deike, director of Floyd County Veterans Affairs, gives the keynote address during Friday's program.
Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock teachers lead students during the Pledge of Allegiance.
Marine Hank Vogelman gives closing remarks, thanking students for 17 years of the Veterans Day program at RRMR.
Boy Scouts retire the colors at the end of the Veterans Day program. 
By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

Hang on to your goals. Do not burn your bridges. Your roots will always come back, speaker Maria Deike told students on Friday.

“It’s funny how small of a world it is,” Deike said to a crowd of veterans and Rudd-Rockford-Marble Rock students. “Your life will take you in unusual paths, and you’re just going to have to run with it.”

Deike, director of Floyd County Veterans Affairs, was the keynote speaker during the 17th annual RRMR Veterans Day program. The program highlighted the names of 152 area veterans, and the theme of ‘honor’ in military service.

“Life looks very different after you serve,” Deike noted.

