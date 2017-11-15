West Fork visits Mitas through NIACC tours

1 of 2

Press staff report

Thirty West Fork Middle School students saw the Mitas production floor up close, thanks to a tour organized by the North Iowa Area Community College.

The students, who attend the West Fork school district south of Mason City, traveled 40 minutes to tour and ask questions about the types of careers available at the tire plant. The morning was coordinated by NIACC’s Career Connections department.

Career Connections offers worksite tours, internships and other activities to increase understanding of career pathways with a focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), critical infrastructure, advanced manufacturing and information technology careers, according to the department website.

The department is part of the wider Iowa Intermediary Network, which partners students, educators and employers in work-based training activities and career exploration.