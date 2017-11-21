Rep. Prichard endorses Fred Hubbell for governor

By Kate Hayden, khayden@charlescitypress.com

Iowa Rep. Todd Prichard, D-Charles City, is endorsing Des Moines businessman Fred Hubbell in the primary campaign for governor, Hubbell announced in a statement on Tuesday.

Prichard himself is a former Democratic primary candidate in the 2018 election. After suspending his campaign in August, Prichard hosted candidates Hubbell, Sen. Nate Boulton and Dr. Andy McGuire at his home for a meet-and-greet with Floyd County residents.

“I’m endorsing Fred for two reasons: he would make an outstanding governor for all Iowans, rural and urban, and I know Fred can win in November and deliver the real results our state desperately needs,” Prichard said in a statement released by the Hubbell campaign. “I ran for governor because I strongly felt our state was headed in the wrong direction under Kim Reynolds’ disastrous leadership, and I believed I was someone who could bring together both rural and urban Iowa. I wholeheartedly support Fred because I know he is the only candidate who can do the same, and has the right vision to actually get our state back on track.”

Hubbell has a background in Iowa businesses as the chairman of Younkers and later, president of Equitable of Iowa, and he’s served on multiple state economic development committees and philanthropies.

Prichard told the Press that Hubbell’s focus on economic development and commitment to education was a deciding factor in Prichard’s endorsement.

“I think Fred can connect with regular Iowans. He’s an extremely respectful and thoughtful person,” Prichard said.

“I think he has the experience to grow Iowa, to help our economy and to care for people,” he added.

Prichard hosted Hubbell’s first campaign visit to Floyd County in early October, and said he would expect to see the Hubbell campaign visit the county again.

“For him to win, we need to take mid-size cities and small towns like Charles City. I think it’s necessary for him to come back to Charles City,” Prichard said.

In a statement, Hubbell said he was honored to have Prichard’s endorsement in the primary campaign.

“He will be a vital resource advising on rural issues, agriculture, and veterans issues, given his wide expertise as a leader in the legislature and service in the Army,” Hubbell said. “Representative Prichard is a leader who shares our vision to get Iowa growing and we look forward to working very closely in the months ahead.”