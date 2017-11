1 of 2

Staff report

Charles City volunteers served 79 free meal deliveries and more than 90 eat-in diners by noon during Thursday’s community Thanksgiving meal.

The event has been a tradition in Charles City for more than 20 years. By the end of the event at 1 p.m., organizers expected to pass last year’s number of 147 people served.

Organizer Kimberly Watkins had more than 20 community members assisting her, including about eight children serving and helping carry meals to tables.