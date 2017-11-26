Friday after Thanksgiving fire

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

A house fire on Park Street, in Nashua, the Friday after Thanksgiving left a home unlivable. Since the fire over $5,000 has been raised for the family that lived in the home on a Go Fund Me page set up by family members of the residents.

Carrie Fisher, a single mother, lived there with her daughter and four pets for about a year prior to the fire, said Christie Mason, her sister, in an email to the Press.

All of Fisher’s pets, Cocoa the Yorkie, Daya the blue heeler, and Piper and Rosie the black cats, didn’t make it, Mason said.

The fire started in the kitchen.

According to a Facebook post from the Nashua Police Department, the fire started around $7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24.

Mason, set up the Go Fund Me page shortly after the fire, first with a goal of $5,000, then after the donations came in, the goal was raised to $10,000.

Fisher had been a hairdresser at Blush Salon in Charles City for six years, and this week she is scheduled to open her own salon in Nashua on Tuesday, Mason said.

The salon was going to be called Lash Salon and will open Tuesday Nov. 28 as expected, Mason said.

“I’m unsure of her plans at this time with opening,” Mason said.

“Any thoughts prayers and donations are welcome,” Mason said. “They are currently overwhelmed with physical donations of household items and clothing, but all donations are welcome.”

For now Fisher is staying with her mother.

Donations can be given through Go Fund Me, First State Bank or through Mason, she said. There is a savings account set up at First State Bank in Nashua for Fisher.

A fundraiser for Fisher has been set for Dec, 16 at 5 p.m. at the Nashua town and Country Club.

The fundraiser is being put on by Katie Ledtje, a friend of Fishers for 30 years.

“We’re trying to do what can to help her,” Ledtje said.

The fundraiser will have a silent auction and free will bake sale.

The Go Fund Me page for Fisher can be found at: https://www.gofundme.com/r8sp7-house-fire