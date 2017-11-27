Toys for Tots raises $500 Saturday

1 of 3

By Thomas Nelson, tnelson@charlescitypress.com

Toys for Tots received donations up until the last minute Saturday at Theisen’s.

The Marine Corps League Detachment 859 collected a truck full of toys and $500 toward Toys for Tots. Molstead Motors loaned the trucks they used.

Algie Slindee, Dale Stern, Jan Stern and Jim Marlow handed out Toys for Tots wristbands and pens to members of the community supporting the program.

The league collected new and unwrapped toys to be distributed to children around Floyd County. Members also accepted cash to buy toys.

A banner was over the two trucks advertising the Toys for Tots logo.

The Marine Corps League is working with the Floyd County Veterans Affairs Office and the Mason City Salvation Army on the annual program.

Last year Toys for Tots served approximately 500 children in Floyd County, and that number is increasing every year.

Toys for Tots began more than 60 years ago, and the the Marine Corps League and Marine Corps Reserve have led the efforts behind Toys for Tots to make sure every child has a toy in her or her hands come Christmastime.

“We’ll have our boxes out till after Christmas, so if they still want to donate for next year, we’re here,” said Marlow.

Several local Charles City businesses have boxes and donations tubes where anyone can drop off toys or money to go toward Toys for Tots.

Children can be signed up to receive toys from Toys for Tots at these times and locations:

• Charles City — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27, or 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, or 1-4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, at the NIACC Center, 200 Harwood Drive.

• Nora Springs — 6-8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 27, at the Nora Springs City Hall.

• Rockford — 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, at Rockford City Hall.

• Marble Rock — 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29, at the Marble Rock library.

• Rural residents of Floyd County can go to any of the four sign-up locations.

The toys will be distributed on Dec. 13, Dec. 14 and Dec. 15.

“We really want to thank the community, Molstead Motors and Theisen’s for making this possible,” said Stern.