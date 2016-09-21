Great ideas for pumpkin-themed edibles

By Mariah Mckenzie | Columnist

As fall comes closer, food chains nation-wide are bringing back their pumpkin menu items – pumpkin ice cream to pumpkin spice lattes. Instead of going to every food-chain with a pumpkin item, I find it is great to make my own.

Probably the most known pumpkin item is the pumpkin spice latte. The pumpkin spice latte was first made by Starbucks in 2003. Starbucks has sold more than 200 million.

Instead of fueling up with all the sugar in bought ones it’s better to make your own. The ingredients needed are one cup of milk, 1/4 cup of strong coffee or espresso, two tablespoons of pumpkin puree, one tablespoon caramel coffee creamer, two teaspoons of sugar, a splash of vanilla extract, and 1/4 teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice. First mix the milk, pumpkin puree, sugar, creamer, and pumpkin pie spice together in a small bowl or larger mug. Then heat this mixture in the microwave for two minutes. Now pour the coffee into the mixture and stir. Feel free to top off the latte with whipped cream and more pumpkin spice.

Besides just filling those pumpkin beverage cravings, I love baked items with pumpkin in them. One of my favorite pumpkin baked goods is pumpkin muffins.

My recipe for pumpkin muffins consists of a box of pumpkin spice cake mix, a 15-ounce can of pumpkin puree and one egg. First preheat the oven to 350 degrees. In a bowl mix together all of the ingredients until smooth. Spray a muffin pan with cooking spray or line it with muffin liners. Then fill each muffin tin spot about 3/4 full with batter. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until a toothpick can be inserted and taken out without any batter residue being left on it. With a butter knife or spatula, carefully go around each muffins edge to loosen the muffin. Then carefully flip the muffin pan over a counter or cooling rack. The muffins should come out of the pan easily but some may be easier to get out with a spatula.

With all of the different recipes that feature pumpkin, it would take over a year to make them all.