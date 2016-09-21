National Family Health and Fitness Day is Saturday, Sept. 24

Family Health and Fitness Day is a national event intended to promote family participation in physical activity. While there are official events scheduled nation-wide, you can take part in many family- centered physical activities close to home:

– Enjoy these beautiful autumn days on a family bike ride.

– It’s harvest time. Take your family apple picking!

– Go for a hike and collect some beautiful fall leaves.

– Take your family out to the backyard for a friendly game of flag football.

– Get out in the garden – plant spring bulbs!

– Pets are part of the family too. Take your pet for a walk.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, incorporating physical activity into our daily lives helps reduce our risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome, and some cancers.

It also helps control weight, strengthen bones and muscles, prevent falls, and improve our overall health and mood.

— Amanda Andrews, RN at Floyd County Medical Center For more information go to www.fitnessday.com/family/ and www.cdc.gov